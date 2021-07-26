UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces Financial Sponsorship For Quality Research Projects

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

AIOU announces financial sponsorship for quality research projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced final year project grant for its students to promote and strengthen research culture in the country.

This grant is aimed at encouraging high quality research which may lead to socio economic development of the country. BS/BSc (Honors), MPhil and PhD students can apply for this grant, a university statement said.

The grant amounts to Rs. 80,000, Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 20,000 for the students of sciences, social sciences and other general cases respectively.

Interested students are required to submit their application along with research proposal and expected expenditure statement in their respective departments which would be assessed by the faculty experts committee.

The committee will recommend eligible cases to the Directorate of Students Affairs through the Dean of the respective faculty.

After the approval of the competent authority, treasurer office of the university will issue cheques to the selected students.

