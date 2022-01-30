UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Financial Support To Needy Students

Published January 30, 2022

AIOU announces financial support to needy students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has invited applications to provide concession in admission fee to poor and deserving students in the ongoing admissions of spring semester 2022.

According to AIOU, the students who had availed this facility in the previous semester are not required to apply again and they will be provided financial assistance in accordance to previously determined ratio.

Besides this, AIOU also provided free matriculation education to the students of Gilgit Baltistan, Baluchistan and former FATA. The students of these areas have also been directed to apply for availing the facility.

In this regard, Directorate of Students Affairs has notified the regional directors not to collect fresh applications from the students of the previous semester for spring 2022 semester.

They are required to inform such students via any medium to download challan form of zero percent fee (in case of full fee concession) or whatever ratio of fee concession is applicable to them whether 35 or 50 percent and deposit the fee.

These students are required to submit challan from of deposited fee in their respective regional offices for the record. Assessment committees have been established at the regional offices to process applications for fee concession.

University will provide fee concession in accordance with the recommendations given by these fee concession assessment committees. The deadline for the submission of fee concession applications via online mode is February 8, 2022. The students who will be granted fee concession will be able to generate fee challan from till February 12 while deadline for remaining fee submission is February 14.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deadline to submit admission application form for the programs offered in spring 2022 semester including BS, MSc, M Phil/MS and PhD is February 14 whereas February 22 is the deadline for the submission of admission application form for matriculation, intermediate and ICom programs.

>