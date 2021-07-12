AIOU announces for online workshops on BS, B. Ed programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced workshops schedule for BS and B Ed programs (Batch I &II).

According to the AIOU, reappear students of spring 2020 semester and fresh students of spring 2021 semester will attend these workshops. These workshops will be conducted online through university's uniquely customized Aaghi Learning Management System (LMS).

Login information has been shared with the students and they are instructed to participate in these workshops through Aaghi portal. All those students who could not attend spring 2020 workshops, owing to any reason, are instructed to contact their respective AIOU regional office to participate in the ongoing workshops.

Moreover, AIOU has also announced assignments submission schedule for BS, B Ed and ADE programs offered in spring 2021 semester.

The students of B Ed and ADE programs are required to submit 1st and 2nd assignments on or before August 22 and October 10, 2021 respectively. On the other hand, submission deadline for 1st and 2nd assignment of BS programs is August 15 and October 03, 2021 respectively.