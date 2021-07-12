UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Announces For Online Workshops On BS, B. Ed Programs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

AIOU announces for online workshops on BS, B. Ed programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced workshops schedule for BS and B Ed programs (Batch I &II).

According to the AIOU, reappear students of spring 2020 semester and fresh students of spring 2021 semester will attend these workshops. These workshops will be conducted online through university's uniquely customized Aaghi Learning Management System (LMS).

Login information has been shared with the students and they are instructed to participate in these workshops through Aaghi portal. All those students who could not attend spring 2020 workshops, owing to any reason, are instructed to contact their respective AIOU regional office to participate in the ongoing workshops.

Moreover, AIOU has also announced assignments submission schedule for BS, B Ed and ADE programs offered in spring 2021 semester.

The students of B Ed and ADE programs are required to submit 1st and 2nd assignments on or before August 22 and October 10, 2021 respectively. On the other hand, submission deadline for 1st and 2nd assignment of BS programs is August 15 and October 03, 2021 respectively.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University August October 2020 All

Recent Stories

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

12 minutes ago

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

2 hours ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

2 hours ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.