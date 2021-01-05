UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces Free Education For People Of Balochistan, Former FATA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) on Tuesday announced to continue free matriculation education during spring 2021 semester for the students of Baluchistan and former FATA merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

AIOU has taken this initiative in an attempt to achieve its objective of nation building while continuously providing free matriculation education to the people of both areas.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum said that AIOU is hopeful that the people of these areas will utilize this golden opportunity to educate themselves to earn their livelihood in a respectable way.

He instructed the AIOU regional directors to create awareness in Balochistan and former FATA merged with KP regarding this campaign so that no one was deprived of education.

According to the Director of Admissions, Mian Muhammad Riaz, AIOU commences admissions for the programmes offered in the 1st phase of spring 2021 semester including matriculation, intermediate, ATC, BS (face to face) as well as MS/M Phil and PhD from January 15, 2021 across Pakistan, AJK and northern areas.

Admission forms have been dispatched to 53 regional offices of the university in an attempt to provide admission facilities to the nearby vicinities of the people across Pakistan.

Interested candidates can obtain admission forms from the AIOU main campus, regional offices as well as prospectus sale points established throughout the country. Information related to the prospectus sale points as well as admission forms and prospectuses will be available online on the university website from January 15 onwards.

Prospectus sale points will remain operational from 8:00 am to 6:00pm on Saturday and Sunday in addition to the working days of the week.

Moreover, computerized admission forms have been dispatched to the continuing students of the university.

