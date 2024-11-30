AIOU Announces Matric And FA Results
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced the results of its Matric and FA programs for the Spring Semester 2024.
According to the AIOU, the students can check their results on their CMS portals. Results of the Associate Degree programs are being finalized and are expected to be declared by mid of this month.
The university's academic activities have been streamlined, and the timely release of results is a testament to good governance.
Under the leadership and strategic guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, there has been a significant reduction in student complaints. Students’ trust in the university has grown, which is reflected in an increase in enrollment each semester compared to the previous one.
