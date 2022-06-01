AIOU announces Matric, FA results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of Matric and FA programs offered in the autumn 2021 semester.

According to Controller Examination, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Choudhury, students can check results on their CMS account at enrollment.aiou.edu.pk.

They will log in to CMS with their username and password.

Click on the exam and grade tile and then they can check their results in my grade option.

Moreover, exams postponed on 25th May will now be conducted on 23rd June. Pre-issued roll number slips will be valid for the new dates. There is no change in exam timings or centers.

University has also uploaded the assignments schedule for Matriculation, FA, and BA (Associate Degree) programs for the spring semester 2022 on its website. Tutor allocation has entered its final phase and information is being provided on student portals.