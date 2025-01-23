AIOU Announces MS Commerce Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) encouraged the students to get admission MS Commerce program and prepare for a successful future in commerce, finance, and business.
According to the AIOU, this two-year program (4 semesters) offers online classes, modern curriculum, and specialization in areas like Corporate Financial Reporting, Advanced Research Methodology, and Applied Econometrics.
As per eligibility criteria, 16 years of education is required in Commerce/Business or equivalent (ACMA/CA/ACCA)
However, Fee is only Rs. 9,090 per course. The Career Opportunities are Lecturer, Financial Analyst, Accountant, Auditor, consultant, and more
The students are encouraged to apply now at: https://aiou.edu.pk/oas-fresh-admission.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU announces MS Commerce Programme6 minutes ago
-
Hina affirms zero tolerance on violence against women,children6 minutes ago
-
UET hosts symposium on smog, air quality6 minutes ago
-
Media cooperation vital for eradication of crimes: DPO15 minutes ago
-
DIG prisons Sargodha visits District jail15 minutes ago
-
Construction work to establishment of Rescue 1122 station in Paharpur begins16 minutes ago
-
Mega operation launched against professional beggars in Peshawar16 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib to urge immediate relief for marginalized16 minutes ago
-
International Day of Education to be marked on Jan 2416 minutes ago
-
GCWUS holds seminar16 minutes ago
-
FIA Gujranwala arrests key suspect of Libya boat tragedy26 minutes ago
-
PHC extends ban on gold mining in Kohat36 minutes ago