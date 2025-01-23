AIOU announces MS Commerce Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) encouraged the students to get admission MS Commerce program and prepare for a successful future in commerce, finance, and business.

According to the AIOU, this two-year program (4 semesters) offers online classes, modern curriculum, and specialization in areas like Corporate Financial Reporting, Advanced Research Methodology, and Applied Econometrics.

As per eligibility criteria, 16 years of education is required in Commerce/Business or equivalent (ACMA/CA/ACCA)

However, Fee is only Rs. 9,090 per course. The Career Opportunities are Lecturer, Financial Analyst, Accountant, Auditor, consultant, and more

The students are encouraged to apply now at: https://aiou.edu.pk/oas-fresh-admission.