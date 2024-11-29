Open Menu

AIOU Announces New Dates Of Postponed Exams

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

AIOU announces new dates of postponed exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced new dates of examination of its postponed papers on October 18 and 19 across the Punjab. These exams will now be held on December 17 and 18.

Additionally, the postponed on November 23, 25, and 26, 2024, in Rawalpindi and Islamabad regions will now be conducted on December 19and o 21 respectively.

It is worth noting that the Punjab government had imposed Section 144 across the province on October 18 and 19 due to security concerns, which led the university to postpone the exams scheduled for those days.

Similarly, the university postponed the exams scheduled for November 23, 25, and 26, 2024, in Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to the law and order situation in these regions.

According to the Controller of Examinations, roll number slips previously issued will remain valid for appearing in the exams. Furthermore examination centers and timings of the papers will also remain the same.

Related Topics

Islamabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order Rawalpindi Same Allama Iqbal Open University October November December

Recent Stories

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

15 minutes ago
 No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreig ..

No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

22 minutes ago
 PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

2 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

3 hours ago
 ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

7 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

17 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

17 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

17 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

17 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan