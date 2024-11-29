AIOU announces new dates of postponed exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced new dates of examination of its postponed papers on October 18 and 19 across the Punjab. These exams will now be held on December 17 and 18.

Additionally, the postponed on November 23, 25, and 26, 2024, in Rawalpindi and Islamabad regions will now be conducted on December 19and o 21 respectively.

It is worth noting that the Punjab government had imposed Section 144 across the province on October 18 and 19 due to security concerns, which led the university to postpone the exams scheduled for those days.

Similarly, the university postponed the exams scheduled for November 23, 25, and 26, 2024, in Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to the law and order situation in these regions.

According to the Controller of Examinations, roll number slips previously issued will remain valid for appearing in the exams. Furthermore examination centers and timings of the papers will also remain the same.