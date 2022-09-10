UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Online Exams For Overseas Pak Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2022 | 02:50 PM

AIOU announces online exams for overseas Pak students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced online exams for overseas Pakistani students.

These online exams of Matric, FA and I.com programmes will start from September 13.

The university has completed all necessary arrangements, and has created accounts for all students on the LMS portal in which necessary instructions, roll number slips and date sheets have been provided.

The students can access their account by entering username and password on the portal.

According to Controller Examinations, Mian Muhammad Riaz, the exams will be monitored with the help of cameras to ensure transparency.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Iqbal Open University September All From

Recent Stories

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at ..

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

2 hours ago
 Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid ..

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid massive floods

2 hours ago
 PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

6 hours ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.