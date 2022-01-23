UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces PhD Admissions In Seven Disciplines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2022 | 01:40 PM

AIOU announces PhD admissions in seven disciplines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU has announced PhD admissions in seven disciplines in the first phase of spring semester 2022.

These programs include: education (with specialization) in distance and non-formal education, elementary teacher education, science education, teacher education), educational planning and Management (EPM), Quran & Tafseer, Chemistry, Physics, Statistics and Agricultural Extension, a press release said.

The classes for all these programs will be held face-to-face at the main campus of the University in Islamabad. Admissions to these programs can be taken only online.

Admission forms and prospectuses are available on the University website. The last date for submission of online application is February 14, 2022.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Allama Iqbal Open University February All

