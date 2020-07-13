UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Announces PTC, CT, B. Ed Results Of Autumn 2019

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

AIOU announces PTC, CT, B. Ed results of Autumn 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced results of Autumn 2019 semester of PTC, CT and B.Ed (old) programmes.

The results have been uploaded onto varsity website www.aiou.edu.pk, while result cards of all the candidates were being sent through Pakistan post at their respective mailing addresses.

Meanwhile Controller of Examinations, AIOU, Dr. Tauqir Ahmed Khan has informed that completers (provisional certificates) of students of Matric, FA and BA who have completed their studies in Autumn 2019 semester have also been uploaded at the university website.

According to the Controller, "these students are eligible for admission in next level academic programmes on the basis of these completers".

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University 2019 Pakistan Post All Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited

Recent Stories

Seemi Raheel says “humour” is dead in Pakistan

24 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

55 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

1 hour ago

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt ..

1 hour ago

Man set ablaze by his wife in Sialkot battles for ..

1 hour ago

HUAWEI Y8p is the Ultimate Champion with its 48 MP ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.