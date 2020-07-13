AIOU announces PTC, CT, B. Ed results of Autumn 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced results of Autumn 2019 semester of PTC, CT and B.Ed (old) programmes.

The results have been uploaded onto varsity website www.aiou.edu.pk, while result cards of all the candidates were being sent through Pakistan post at their respective mailing addresses.

Meanwhile Controller of Examinations, AIOU, Dr. Tauqir Ahmed Khan has informed that completers (provisional certificates) of students of Matric, FA and BA who have completed their studies in Autumn 2019 semester have also been uploaded at the university website.

According to the Controller, "these students are eligible for admission in next level academic programmes on the basis of these completers".