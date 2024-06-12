AIOU announces registration deadline for students reappearing in exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the course registration deadline until June 27, 2024 on the CMS portal.

This extension applies to students who did not pass their matriculation or FA exams and received FER-1 or FER-2 results in the Autumn 2023 semester, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

"FER1" signifies the first reappear chance in the final exam, while "FER2" indicates the second chance.

Students can obtain more information about reappearing in exams from their nearest regional offices.

The university has issued a new schedule for the postponed examinations on Yom e Takbeer across the country and In Azad Jammu and Kashmir due to law and order issues. The postponed exams on Youm e Takbeer will now be held on June 28 in exam centers across the country.

In Azad Kashmir, the postponed exams that were scheduled for May 10, will be held on July 3, those for May 11 will be conducted on June 29, exams scheduled for May 13, will be held on July 1 and the postponed exams for May 14 will now be held on July 2.

The new date sheet has been uploaded on the university's website.

Previously issued roll number slips will be acceptable for the exams and there will be no change in the examination centers.

Meanwhile, a webinar on "Early Childhood Education and Development" was organized by the Department of Early Childhood Education and Elementary Teacher Education, Faculty of Education, AIOU, Dean Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr Fazal Ur Rehman presided over the seminar.

The keynote speakers included Dr Le Roux Gerturelda from the University of South Africa, Dr Shaleena Bhamani from Aga Khan University and Pari Bano from the Rupani Foundation.

The speakers discussed the challenges in early childhood education and proposed solutions. They emphasized the need for further research on the education and development of young children. The webinar was hosted by Dr. Mubashera Tufail, and many students and faculty members actively participated in the event.