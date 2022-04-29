UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Results

April 29, 2022

AIOU announces results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of the programs offered in spring 2021 semester including B. Ed (overseas), PGD (Entrepreneurship), MA(TEFL), Diploma (TEFL), PGD (Human resource management), PGD (Criminology), PGD (Supply chain management), PGD (Population Development), M.

Sc (Administrative Sciences), M.Sc (Economics), M.Com and BA( Shahadatul Alia).

According to Controller Examination, Dr Muhammad Ajmal Choudhury, students can check results on their CMS account at enrollment.aiou.edu.pk.

They will log in to CMS with their username and password. Click on the exam and grade tile and then they can check their results in my grade option.

