Open Menu

AIOU Announces Results For Autumn 2023 Semester

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

AIOU announces results for autumn 2023 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results for the Associate Degree Programs (General, Commerce, Education, Mass Communication, library Science, and Dars-e-Nizami) and the BA (Old) Program offered in the Autumn 2023 semester.

According to the Controller of Examinations, Mian Muhammad Riaz, the results have been uploaded to the students' portals.

The students who have completed their programs will soon have their provisional certificates available on their portals, enabling them to enroll in the next academic phase.

It is important to note that the second phase of admissions for the Autumn 2024 semester will begin on September 1st.

This phase will include BS (ODL) programs, teachers' training programs, postgraduate diploma programs, and certificate courses. Graduating students have been advised to wait for this second phase to enroll in their desired programs.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood expressed his hope that graduating students would continue their higher education at AIOU.

He also instructed regional office administrators to ensure that student facilities are well-maintained, provide thorough guidance, and extend every possible support to students.

Related Topics

Education Student Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University September Commerce

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

10 minutes ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

10 minutes ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

21 minutes ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

24 minutes ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

23 minutes ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

24 minutes ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

24 minutes ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

24 minutes ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

24 minutes ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

29 minutes ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

29 minutes ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan