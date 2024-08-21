AIOU announces results for autumn 2023 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results for the Associate Degree Programs (General, Commerce, Education, Mass Communication, library Science, and Dars-e-Nizami) and the BA (Old) Program offered in the Autumn 2023 semester.

According to the Controller of Examinations, Mian Muhammad Riaz, the results have been uploaded to the students' portals.

The students who have completed their programs will soon have their provisional certificates available on their portals, enabling them to enroll in the next academic phase.

It is important to note that the second phase of admissions for the Autumn 2024 semester will begin on September 1st.

This phase will include BS (ODL) programs, teachers' training programs, postgraduate diploma programs, and certificate courses. Graduating students have been advised to wait for this second phase to enroll in their desired programs.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood expressed his hope that graduating students would continue their higher education at AIOU.

He also instructed regional office administrators to ensure that student facilities are well-maintained, provide thorough guidance, and extend every possible support to students.