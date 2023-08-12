Open Menu

AIOU Announces Results Of 46 Academic Programs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

AIOU announces results of 46 academic programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of 46 different educational programs, including ODL programs for the Autumn semester of 2022 and Face-to-Face programs for the Spring semester, 2023.

According to AIOU, for autumn 2022, results of BS Islamic Studies, Quran and Tafsir, Hadith and Hadith Science, Sharia, Seerat, Deen, library and Information Sciences, Pakistan Studies, Accounting and Finance, Gender and Women Studies, English Language and Literature, urdu, Mass Communication and Arabic have been announced.

Results of different face-to-face programs offered in the spring semester, 2023 include 1.

5 and 2-year MBA (New Scheme), MSc (Hons) Livestock Management and Rural Development, MSc (Microbiology, Environmental Design, Botany) BS (Botany, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Environmental Science, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics and Chemistry), MS (Community Health and Nutrition, Computer Science Course Code 7201, Management Sciences, Banking and Finance) MPhil (Urdu, Mass Communication, Agriculture Technology, Pakistani Languages, Mathematics, Educational Planning and Management, Teacher education Course Code 6402, Distance and Non-Formal Education Course Code 6403), PhD (Pakistani Languages, Quran and Tafsir, food and Nutrition, History) have also been announced.

