AIOU Announces Results Of B. Ed, BS And ADE Programs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday announced results of BS, B.Ed (old) and ADE ( Associate degree in education) programs offered in spring 2021 semester.

According to controller examinations, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Choudhury, results are available online on the students' CMS accounts.

It is pertinent to mention here that usernames and passwords have already been provided to the students.

The students were advised to log into their cms account, tap on exam in grade tile after that click view grade to check results.

It is to be mentioned here that results of Matric and FA programs had been announced earlier.

Moreover, exams of matric, FA and I.Com will commence from March 1 for which Roll number slips are uploaded on cms accounts, he said.

