AIOU announces results of B. Ed, other degree programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced results of the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including 4-year, 2.5- year, and 1.5 -year B. Ed programs as well as associate degree in education, commerce, human resource management, marketing and Islamic banking.

According to AIOU, all the results are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and results cards are also being dispatched to the students on their postal addresses.

Moreover, AIOU has fully transformed its key academic, administrative and financial operations from manual to automation to enhance transparency and efficiency.

From July 15, all important academic operations of post graduate programs including admissions, workshops, assignment submission will be performed via online mode.

AIOU has established facilitation desks at the regional offices of the university throughout the country on the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, VC, AIOU to facilitate students in the online processes so that the students may avail internet facilities free of cost specially of those areas where internet facilities are scarcely available.