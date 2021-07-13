UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Announces Results Of B. Ed, Other Degree Programs

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

AIOU announces results of B. Ed, other degree programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced results of the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including 4-year, 2.5- year, and 1.5 -year B. Ed programs as well as associate degree in education, commerce, human resource management, marketing and Islamic banking.

According to AIOU, all the results are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and results cards are also being dispatched to the students on their postal addresses.

Moreover, AIOU has fully transformed its key academic, administrative and financial operations from manual to automation to enhance transparency and efficiency.

From July 15, all important academic operations of post graduate programs including admissions, workshops, assignment submission will be performed via online mode.

AIOU has established facilitation desks at the regional offices of the university throughout the country on the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, VC, AIOU to facilitate students in the online processes so that the students may avail internet facilities free of cost specially of those areas where internet facilities are scarcely available.

Related Topics

Internet Education Allama Iqbal Open University May July 2020 Commerce Post All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE beacon of peace and tolerance in region: Deput ..

16 minutes ago

Lok Virsa's 'Mandwa Film Club' to resume next mont ..

12 minutes ago

New Covid rules spark France vaccination rush

12 minutes ago

Russia says 300 mn Sputnik V doses to be produced ..

12 minutes ago

France fines Google 500 million euros in news copy ..

12 minutes ago

Five mln people in Cambodia vaccinated against COV ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.