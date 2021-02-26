UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces Results Of Bachelor Programs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

AIOU announces results of bachelor programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced results of final examinations of bachelor programs offered in spring 2020 semester including General Arts, library Science, Mass Communication, B Com and Dars e Nizami.

The students of these programs may download their result cards from the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk), a press release on Friday said.

Result cards are also being dispatched to the students through registered postal services. AIOU has, already, announced results of matriculation and intermediate programs.

All these results are available online on the university website. Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, VC, AIOU, has instructed heads of all academic and administrative departments to implement and follow 'AIOU Academic Calendar' in true letter and spirit to save precious time of the students.

Examination department has expedited work to finalize results of programs offered in autumn 2020 semester in accordance with the timeline of academic calendar.

The examinations department has, already, announced results of all face to face programs including PhD, M Phil/MS and BS programs offered in autumn 2020 semester. On the other hand, final examinations of matriculation and intermediate programs will commence on March 1, 2021.

Moreover, admission for programs offered in 2nd phase of Spring 2021 semester including BA (Associate Degree), MA/M Sc and 1.5/2.5/ 4-year B Ed programs are in progress. Prospectuses and admissions forms of all of these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). The deadline for the submission of online application form is March 25.

