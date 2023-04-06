Close
AIOU Announces Results Of BS Programs

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

AIOU announces results of BS programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has announced the results of different BS (ODL) programs being offered in the spring semester of 2022.

The programmes include BS in English, Mass Communication, Instructional Design and Technology, BS in Islamic Studies (General), Islamic Studies (Quran and Tafseer), Islamic Studies (Seerat), Islamic Studies (Dars e Nimzami) and, BS in Islamic Studies (Interfaith Studies).

Vice Chancellor, AIOU Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood instructed the examination department to speed up the compilation of the results and follow the annual Calendar of academic activities.

The graduate students have been given an opportunity to get admission to the next programs in ongoing admissions by the declaration of these results in time.

The last date of admission for the second phase of spring 2023 is April 18.

It is pertinent to mention here that the results of Matriculation, FA, associate degree (BA/BCom), BS, MSc, MS, MPhil and PhD (Face to Face) programs have already been declared. Results are available on the CMS account of the students.

