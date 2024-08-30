AIOU Announces Results Of BS Programs
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday has announced the results of the BS (ODL) programs offered in the Autumn 2023 semester.
According to the University's spokesman, the declared results include BBA, BS (Accounting and Finance, Islamic Studies General, Islamic Studies Quran and Tafsir, Islamic Studies Hadith and Hadith Sciences, Islamic Studies Shariah, Islamic Studies Seerah, Islamic Studies Religion, Islamic Studies Interfaith Studies, Islamic Finance, Sociology, History, Economics, library Information Sciences, Pakistan Studies, Gender and Women Studies, English Literature, urdu, Mass Communication, Instructional Design, Arabic and Dars-e-Nizami) programs.
The results have been uploaded to the students' portals.
Recent Stories
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons2 hours ago
-
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital2 hours ago
-
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider ..2 hours ago
-
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death of his elder brother2 hours ago
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of Matiari as calamity ..2 hours ago
-
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues2 hours ago
-
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir2 hours ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery2 hours ago
-
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival2 hours ago
-
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry2 hours ago
-
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed2 hours ago
-
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Rana Sanaullah2 hours ago