AIOU announces results of BS programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday has announced the results of the BS (ODL) programs offered in the Autumn 2023 semester.

According to the University's spokesman, the declared results include BBA, BS (Accounting and Finance, Islamic Studies General, Islamic Studies Quran and Tafsir, Islamic Studies Hadith and Hadith Sciences, Islamic Studies Shariah, Islamic Studies Seerah, Islamic Studies Religion, Islamic Studies Interfaith Studies, Islamic Finance, Sociology, History, Economics, library Information Sciences, Pakistan Studies, Gender and Women Studies, English Literature, urdu, Mass Communication, Instructional Design, Arabic and Dars-e-Nizami) programs.

The results have been uploaded to the students' portals.