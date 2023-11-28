Open Menu

AIOU Announces Results Of HSSC,FA

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

AIOU announces results of HSSC,FA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Tuesday announced results of HSSC and FA programs offered in the spring semester 2023 and results had been uploaded to the CMS portal.

The students who complete their program will receive completers soon, said a press release issued here.

Moreover, the university also announced the assignments schedule for Matric and F.A programs offered in autumn semester 2023 and details have been uploaded on its website.

According to the schedule, 4th December is the submission deadline for the first assignment, December 28, for the second assignment, January 29, 2024, for third and, February 16, 2024, is the last submission date for the fourth assignment.

The submission deadline for two course assignments of matric and F.A programs is December 28, 2023, and February 16, 2024, respectively.

The students can get Names, addresses, and other information of their respective tutors on CMS portal at http://enrollment.aiou.edu.pk or from any nearest regional campus.

The students will be responsible for late assignment submission, and assignments reaching after the due dates will not be accepted.

It is worth mentioning here that Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood directed the heads of the Examination Department, Admissions Department, Regional Directors, and other departments to take steps to strengthen the student support system.

He said that admissions, examinations, and other teaching matters including declaration of results should be in accordance with the annual Calendar of academic activities of the university.

