AIOU announces results of its post graduate programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced examinations results of postgraduate programmes including M.Phil Mass Communication, MS Computer Sciences and MS Sharia.

According to AIOU, the results of these programmes have been uploaded on the university website while result cards are being dispatched to the students.

The Controller of Examination, AIOU has informed that reforms and digitalisation of examination system lead to timely announcement of results within a month's time period. It is pertinent to mention here that currently 1.4 million students are enrolled in various programmes of AIOU.

Previously, results declarations were delayed on the account of the great number of students' enrollments and manual results compilations, however, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, after assuming the charge of his office as Vice Chancellor, focused on digitalization of all key academic and administrative processes of the university including examination, which has brought remarkable efficiency and transparency in compilation and finalization of results leading to timely announcements.

Moreover, admissions for the programmes offered in 1st phase of spring 2021 semester are in progress which include matriculation, intermediate, ATTC, Certificate and Open Tech courses, BS (face to face), M Phil/ MS and PhD.

Prospectus sale points have been established throughout the country on the union council level and their details have been uploaded on the university website along with prospectuses and admission forms.