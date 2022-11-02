AIOU announces results of MA, M.Sc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of the four master's degree programs offered in the autumn semester 2021.

According to a press release on Wednesday, these programs include M.Sc Sustainable Environmental Design, M.Sc Public Nutrition, MA Special education and M.Ed Special Education. Results have been provided on CMS portals of students. Results of 7 different masters programs had been announced last week.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum introduced the Academic Calendar to organize the academic activities of the University.

All the relevant departments were directed to conduct and arrange the academic activities according to the schedule provided in the calendar.

These results have also been announced as per the schedule given in the calendar of annual activities. It is an important step to overcome the complaints of students regarding delays in results.