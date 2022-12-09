UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Results Of Matric, FA

December 09, 2022

AIOU announces results of Matric, FA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of Matric, F.A and I.Com programs offered in the spring semester 2022.

According to controller examinations, results have been uploaded to the CMS portal of students.

It is pertinent to mention here that university has denied the false and baseless news on social media regarding the admissions of MA/MSc programs and stated that as per the policy and guidelines of the Higher education Commission, admissions in MA/ MSc programs is halted.

Moreover, admissions for the spring semester 2023 will start from January 15, in which candidates who have passed BA (Associate Degree) are eligible for admission in the fifth semester of B.S.

