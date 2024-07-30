AIOU announces results of various programmes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University has announced results of various programmes semester autumn-2024.

Regional Director Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad Samim said here Tuesday that the university had announced

the result of PhD business Administration, Physics, English, Statistics, M.

Phil Physics, English,

Agriculture Technology, Statistics, History, MSC Livestock Management and Rural Development.

Candidates can check their results from the website www.aiou.edu.pk.