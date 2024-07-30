Open Menu

AIOU Announces Results Of Various Programmes

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM

AIOU announces results of various programmes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University has announced results of various programmes semester autumn-2024.

Regional Director Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad Samim said here Tuesday that the university had announced

the result of PhD business Administration, Physics, English, Statistics, M.

Phil Physics, English,

Agriculture Technology, Statistics, History, MSC Livestock Management and Rural Development.

Candidates can check their results from the website www.aiou.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Technology Business Allama Iqbal Open University From

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan