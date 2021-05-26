UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Announces Revised Exam Policy Of Associate Degree Programs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

AIOU announces revised exam policy of associate degree programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced revised examination policy of associate degree programs which were earlier postponed due to surge of COVID-19 positive cases.

According to the university, semester terminal examination papers would be uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) on June 5.

Roll number slips will be dispatched to the students through postal services which will include information about the courses, deadline for dispatching solved papers to the concerned tutors as well as tutors addresses. Roll number slips can also be downloaded from the university website.

Plagiarized answers will be marked zero and cheating case would be initiated, if found at any stage. Semester terminal examination papers will consist of three questions and the students will be required to attempt all the questions.

A question can be answered in 600 to 800 words only. Negative marking will be carried out, if words limit is violated. Students are instructed to write answers themselves as their handwriting would be compared with already submitted assignments.

The students should dispatch solved papers through registered postal services to their concerned tutors before June 20, 2021and keep their receipts in safe custody. If a student fails to meet the deadline, he will be declared fail.

The students are also required to fill affidavit attached with the answer sheets. It is pertinent to mention here that final examinations of courses codes 402, 405, 411, 451, 456 and 473 have already been conducted, so their semester terminal examinations will not be held.

Related Topics

Student Allama Iqbal Open University June All From

Recent Stories

Russia's Upper House of Parliament to Vote on Open ..

27 seconds ago

Cotton support price summary to be presented at E ..

29 seconds ago

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

30 seconds ago

US Congressman Introduces Bill to Counter 'China C ..

33 seconds ago

EU watchdog to rule Friday on Pfizer for youths

3 minutes ago

Justice Raza Ali Khan, Justice Kh. Muhammad Nasee ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.