AIOU announces revised exam policy of associate degree programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced revised examination policy of associate degree programs which were earlier postponed due to surge of COVID-19 positive cases.

According to the university, semester terminal examination papers would be uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) on June 5.

Roll number slips will be dispatched to the students through postal services which will include information about the courses, deadline for dispatching solved papers to the concerned tutors as well as tutors addresses. Roll number slips can also be downloaded from the university website.

Plagiarized answers will be marked zero and cheating case would be initiated, if found at any stage. Semester terminal examination papers will consist of three questions and the students will be required to attempt all the questions.

A question can be answered in 600 to 800 words only. Negative marking will be carried out, if words limit is violated. Students are instructed to write answers themselves as their handwriting would be compared with already submitted assignments.

The students should dispatch solved papers through registered postal services to their concerned tutors before June 20, 2021and keep their receipts in safe custody. If a student fails to meet the deadline, he will be declared fail.

The students are also required to fill affidavit attached with the answer sheets. It is pertinent to mention here that final examinations of courses codes 402, 405, 411, 451, 456 and 473 have already been conducted, so their semester terminal examinations will not be held.