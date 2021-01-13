UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces Revised Examinations Schedule

AIOU announces revised examinations schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced on Wednesday to commence papers of postponed examinations of graduate, post- graduate and teacher education programmes of Spring 2020 semester from January 18.

According to the examinations department the revised schedule for these examinations has been issued and has been uploaded on the university website.

The students who have not yet received their roll number slips may download the same from the university website.

All examinations would be held in accordance with the previously announced schedule of papers' timings and examination centres.

For any further information, the students may log into university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

