UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Announces Revised Schedule Of Cancelled Exams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:40 PM

AIOU announces revised schedule of cancelled exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced revised schedule of examinations that were cancelled on March 25, being a local holiday, on the account of Pakistan Day Parade.

According to details, all the cancelled examinations of course code 211 of matriculation and course code 312 of intermediate, offered in autumn 2020 semester, are scheduled to be held on April 13 for the examination centers numbers 259, 260, 262, 263, 264, 266, 267, 273, 275, 277, 278 and 280 established throughout the Islamabad region as well as urban areas of Rawalpindi.

It is pertinent to mention here that only date has been changed in revised schedule while the examination centers and paper timings stand valid. No revised roll number slips have been issued for this purpose and already issued ones remain valid for the revised examinations.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Day Rawalpindi Allama Iqbal Open University March April 2020 All

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

14 minutes ago

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

1 hour ago

Dubai World Cup – A message of peace and love fr ..

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,262 r ..

1 hour ago

Russia, Myanmar to Keep Deepening Military, Defens ..

2 minutes ago

Gillani declared as leader of the opposition in Se ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.