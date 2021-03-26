AIOU announces revised schedule of cancelled exams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced revised schedule of examinations that were cancelled on March 25, being a local holiday, on the account of Pakistan Day Parade.

According to details, all the cancelled examinations of course code 211 of matriculation and course code 312 of intermediate, offered in autumn 2020 semester, are scheduled to be held on April 13 for the examination centers numbers 259, 260, 262, 263, 264, 266, 267, 273, 275, 277, 278 and 280 established throughout the Islamabad region as well as urban areas of Rawalpindi.

It is pertinent to mention here that only date has been changed in revised schedule while the examination centers and paper timings stand valid. No revised roll number slips have been issued for this purpose and already issued ones remain valid for the revised examinations.