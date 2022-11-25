UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Schedule For Assignments

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday announced the assignment schedule for Matric and F.A programs offered in autumn semester 2022.

December 05 is the submission deadline for the first complete course assignment, December 31, for the second assignment, January 25, 2023, for third and February 25, is the last submission date for the fourth assignment.

The submission deadline for 1st and 2nd half course assignments of matric and F.A programs is December 31, 2022, and February 25, 2023, respectively.

Students can get Names, addresses, and other information of their respective tutors on CMS portal at http://enrollment.aiou.edu.pk or from any nearest regional campus.

Students will be responsible for late assignment submission, and assignments reaching after the due dates will not be accepted.

