AIOU Announces Schedule For MS/Mphil, PhD Programs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

AIOU announces schedule for MS/Mphil, PhD programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday announced the schedule of entry tests for applying in Ph.D., MS, and Mphil programs.

Entry tests for these programs will be held in the academic complex, main campus, AIOU Islamabad from February 17 to February 22.

Admissions in BS, MS/Mphil and Ph.D. programs for Semester Spring 2023 will continue till February 15.Admission forms and prospectuses for these programs are available on the University's website, said a press release here on Tuesday.

Students can apply through online portal only. Admission in BS programs will be given on merit basis. It is necessary to pass the entry test to get admission in MS/M.

phil and PhD programs.

According to the details, the entrance tests of the Mphil and PhD programs of the Faculty of education will be held on February 17 and the interviews will be conducted on February 18.

The tests of the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies will be held on February 20 and the interviews will be held on February 21.

Entry test for faculty of sciences will be held on February 21,followed by interviews to be held on February 22, the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities entrance test will be held on February 22 while interviews in that regard will be conducted on February 23.

