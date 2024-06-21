Open Menu

AIOU Announces Schedule For Online Workshops

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced workshop schedule for M.A/M.Sc, BS, and B.Ed (ODL programs) offered in semester spring 2024.

According to the AIOU, the workshops for the first batch will be held from June 24 to June 29. Each course workshop will be held for 6 days.

It should be noted that workshops will be conducted online on microsoft teams through AIOU’s Aaghi Learning Management System (LMS) portal.

According to the Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmed Khan, login information (username & password) has been shared with the students and they are instructed to participate in these workshops through Aaghi portal.

All those students who have not received their user-name and password have been instructed to contact their nearest AIOU regional office.

As per the instructions of Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the workshops of remaining batches of these programs will be announced soon.

The students of the remaining batches are advised to keep checking the LMS portal and the university website for the schedule of workshops.

