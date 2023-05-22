UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces Schedule For Submission Of Matric/FA Assignments

Published May 22, 2023

AIOU announces schedule for submission of Matric/FA assignments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the assignment schedule for Matric and F.A. programs offered in the spring semester 2023.

According to the AIOU, May 31 is the submission deadline for the first complete course assignment, June 23 for the second assignment whereas July 17 and August 18 is the last submission date for the third and fourth assignments respectively.

The submission deadline for 1st and 2nd half course assignments of matric and F.A programs is June 23, 2023, and August 18, 2023, respectively.

Students can get Names, addresses, and other information of their respective tutors on CMS portal at http://enrollment.aiou.edu.pk or from any nearest regional campus. Students will be responsible for late assignment submission, and assignments reaching after the due dates will not be accepted.

Moreover, the university has also uploaded the assignments and instructions for writing and submitting assignments for the Associate Degree, BS, B.Ed., MA, MSc, M.Ed, and ATTC programs on the website www.aiou.edu.pk.

The schedule for submission of assignments for these programs will be announced soon. Students enrolled in these programs will submit their assignments online while students enrolled in Matriculation, FA and BA (associate degree) programs will submit (dispatch) their assignments to the respective tutors manually.

University has also uploaded instructions on its official website for the convenience of students.

