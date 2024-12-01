AIOU announces schedule of online workshops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) on Sunday released the schedule of online workshops for BS, B.Ed, and Postgraduate programs offered in Semester Autumn, 2024.

These workshops will commence on December 16, and students will attend their classes online via the LMS portal. Usernames and passwords required to access the online portal have been sent to students via SMS.

Students who have not received their login credentials are advised to contact their nearest regional campus, said a press release.

On the instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, the duration of quiz has been extended for students' convenience.

Quiz will be available on the portal for 72 hours starting at 8 AM on the fifth day of the workshop. Once started, students will have 45 minutes to complete the quiz, compared to the previous duration of 20 minutes.

The Vice Chancellor has emphasized providing all possible facilities to students. Students who lack access to computers or the internet can utilize free facilities available at the university campuses to participate in the workshops.