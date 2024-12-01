Open Menu

AIOU Announces Schedule Of Online Workshops

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 08:40 PM

AIOU announces schedule of online workshops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) on Sunday released the schedule of online workshops for BS, B.Ed, and Postgraduate programs offered in Semester Autumn, 2024.

These workshops will commence on December 16, and students will attend their classes online via the LMS portal. Usernames and passwords required to access the online portal have been sent to students via SMS.

Students who have not received their login credentials are advised to contact their nearest regional campus, said a press release.

On the instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, the duration of quiz has been extended for students' convenience.

Quiz will be available on the portal for 72 hours starting at 8 AM on the fifth day of the workshop. Once started, students will have 45 minutes to complete the quiz, compared to the previous duration of 20 minutes.

The Vice Chancellor has emphasized providing all possible facilities to students. Students who lack access to computers or the internet can utilize free facilities available at the university campuses to participate in the workshops.

Related Topics

Internet Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University December Sunday SMS All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan