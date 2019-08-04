AIOU announces scholarship on securing 75% marks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would provide a special scholarship (fee waiver) to its enrolled students on securing 75% or above marks in their latest examinations result.

This was decided to promote competition among students and to encourage brilliant ones in continuing their future study, this was stated here on Sunday.

The interested students could download application form from the link given in the university's website and send it to the Director students advisory services at the main campus, through the regional offices.

However, students studying at the main campus in face-to-face program can submit their applications directly.

The students can avail the opportunity during the ongoing admission (autumn 2019). The last date for the admission is September 4 for Matric and FA, while August 19 is for the higher education's programs.

According to the Director Students Affairs Rana Tariq Javed, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum wanted to facilitate the talented students in their educational pursuits.

He had directed that financial constraint should not be an hurdle in receiving education.

Other scholarship schemes being offered by the University include Earn to learn scheme, Outreach Scholarship Scheme, Final Year Project Grant Scheme, Scholarship for Communities, Scholarship for Women and Alumni-Sponsored Scholarship.

On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor, a reasonable amount has been allocated in the annual budget for accommodating the deserving students.

The students who fall in the prescribed categories have been advised to contact the nearest Regional Campus of the University for the assistance to avail the opportunity.

Submission of applications to regional office for scholarship is mandatory for availing all the schemes, the Director Students affairs added.

It may be mentioned here that the AIOU is also providing free education to disabled students, prisoners and drop-out girls, as a special case as per its policy of taking care of marginalized sections of the society.