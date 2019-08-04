UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Announces Scholarship On Securing 75% Marks

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 01:24 PM

AIOU announces scholarship on securing 75% marks

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will provide a special scholarship (fee waiver) to its enrolled students on securing 75% or above marks in their latest examination's result.This was decided to promote competition among students and to encourage brilliant ones in continuing their future study, this was stated here on Sunday.

The interested students could download application form from the link given in the university's website and send it to the Director students' advisory services at the main campus, through the regional offices.However, students studying at the main campus in face-to-face program can submit their applications directly.The students can avail the opportunity during the ongoing admission (autumn 2019).

The last date for the admission is September 4 for Matric and FA, while August 19 is for the higher education's programs.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University August September Sunday 2019 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

13 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

13 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

13 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.