AIOU announces scholarship on securing 75% marks

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will provide a special scholarship (fee waiver) to its enrolled students on securing 75% or above marks in their latest examination's result.This was decided to promote competition among students and to encourage brilliant ones in continuing their future study, this was stated here on Sunday.

The interested students could download application form from the link given in the university's website and send it to the Director students' advisory services at the main campus, through the regional offices.However, students studying at the main campus in face-to-face program can submit their applications directly.The students can avail the opportunity during the ongoing admission (autumn 2019).

The last date for the admission is September 4 for Matric and FA, while August 19 is for the higher education's programs.