AIOU announces scholarships for its students securing at least 80% marks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced scholarship program for the students securing 80 percent and above marks in the examinations of autumn 2020 semester.

According to the details, all those students who will meet this criterion are eligible to apply for this scholarship irrespective of their academic programs.

The director students' affairs, Rana Tariq Javed, informed that the rate of the scholarship as well as the number of students benefiting from this scheme will be determined in accordance with the available funds at the directorate of students' affairs.

Moreover, examinations of the academic programs, offered during the 1st phase of admissions to autumn 2020 semester including matriculation, FA and ATTC, will commence from September 28 all over the country.

Roll number slips have been dispatched to the students through postal services. date sheet and roll number slips are, also, available online on the university website.

On the special directives of Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof Dr Zia ul Qayyum examinations centers are established at the nearby union councils to facilitate the students of far flung areas.

Dr Malik Tauqeer Ahmad, Controller Examinations, informed that wearing masks inside the examination halls has been made mandatory and social distancing will also be observed by leaving two seats empty between the students.