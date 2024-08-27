Open Menu

AIOU Announces Spring 2024 Exam Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

AIOU announces Spring 2024 exam schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has issued the final exam schedule for Matric, FA, and ICom programs for the Spring 2024 semester.

According to the AIOU, these exams will take place in examination centers across the country starting from September 2.

Roll number slips have been uploaded to students' CMS portals, and the date sheet is available on the university's website at www.aiou.edu.pk.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has directed to ensure basic facilities for students at the examination centers.

Following his special instructions, roll number slips have also been uploaded on the AIOU mobile Application, which is available on the Google Play Store, and this feature will be available for future exams as well.

Additionally, students interested in enrolling in the Matric, FA, and I.Com programs offered in the first phase of the Autumn 2024 semester have been given until September 5 to submit their admission forms along with the required documents and fees.

Admissions for the second phase will begin on September 1.

The educational programs offered in this phase include the Associate Degree in Arts (BA General), Associate Degree in Commerce (B.Com), BBA, Associate Degree in education, BS (ODL) programs, 1.5, 2.5, and 4-year B.Ed programs, Postgraduate Diploma programs, and Certificate courses.

