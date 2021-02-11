UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces To Conduct Admission Tests From February 17

AIOU announces to conduct admission tests from February 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced to conduct admission tests for merit based programs starting from February 17 and will continue till February 24.

According to the university, first and second merit lists will be displayed on February 25, 2021 and March 3, 2021 respectively on the university website.

Merit based programs include Ph.

D, MS/M Phil, M Sc (Honors) and various BS programs.

Admission forms and prospectuses of these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and students can apply online for admission till February 15.

Prof Dr Zia-Ul–Qayyum, VC, AIOU has instructed the admission department to follow HEC's guidelines in true letter and spirit to ensure transparency in the entire process of conducting admission tests/ interviews and finalization of merit lists.

