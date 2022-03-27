UrduPoint.com

AIOU Announces To Continue Admission Till April 18

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 02:10 PM

AIOU announces to continue admission till April 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced to continue the admission for second phase of Spring Semester 2022 till April 18.

According to AIOU, the programs offered include MA / MSc / Postgraduate Diploma Programs / BA (Associate Degree), B.Com (Associate Degree), BBA, BS Program, Certificate Courses and Teacher Training programs (one-year M.Ed, 1.5, 2.5 and 4-year B.Ed programs).

Prospectuses and admission forms for all the programs are available on the University website www.aiou.edu.pk. Students can also apply online. The procedure for applying online is available on the prospectus and university's website.

The M.Ed program is offered in five areas including Elementary Teacher Education, Teacher Education, Distance and Non-Formal Education, Science education and Special Education.

Eligibility for admission in one and half year B.Ed program is MA / MSc / BS or BA Honors (four years) Second Division. Eligibility for admission in one and half year B.Ed (Elementary Education) is BA / B.Sc or Equivalent (Second Division) while candidates with B.Sc (Second Division) can get admission in two and half years B.Ed (Science Education) only.

Four year B.Ed has been offered in Science Education ( FSC / A level-based), Science Education (ADE based), Secondary Teacher Education (FA / FSC / A level based), Secondary Teacher Education (ADE based) and school Leadership and Management. Eligibility for four year B.Ed (ADE based) program is ADE with second division while FSC / A level is for other four year B.Ed programs.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University April All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

5 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

14 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

14 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

14 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>