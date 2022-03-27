AIOU announces to continue admission till April 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced to continue the admission for second phase of Spring Semester 2022 till April 18.

According to AIOU, the programs offered include MA / MSc / Postgraduate Diploma Programs / BA (Associate Degree), B.Com (Associate Degree), BBA, BS Program, Certificate Courses and Teacher Training programs (one-year M.Ed, 1.5, 2.5 and 4-year B.Ed programs).

Prospectuses and admission forms for all the programs are available on the University website www.aiou.edu.pk. Students can also apply online. The procedure for applying online is available on the prospectus and university's website.

The M.Ed program is offered in five areas including Elementary Teacher Education, Teacher Education, Distance and Non-Formal Education, Science education and Special Education.

Eligibility for admission in one and half year B.Ed program is MA / MSc / BS or BA Honors (four years) Second Division. Eligibility for admission in one and half year B.Ed (Elementary Education) is BA / B.Sc or Equivalent (Second Division) while candidates with B.Sc (Second Division) can get admission in two and half years B.Ed (Science Education) only.

Four year B.Ed has been offered in Science Education ( FSC / A level-based), Science Education (ADE based), Secondary Teacher Education (FA / FSC / A level based), Secondary Teacher Education (ADE based) and school Leadership and Management. Eligibility for four year B.Ed (ADE based) program is ADE with second division while FSC / A level is for other four year B.Ed programs.