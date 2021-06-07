AIOU announces to grant disparity reduction allowance with effect from March 1, thisyear

Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum has announced that twenty five percent disparity reduction allowance will be granted in the salary of employees for the month of June, 2021 with effect from March 1, this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum has announced that twenty five percent disparity reduction allowance will be granted in the salary of employees for the month of June, 2021 with effect from March 1, this year.

While addressing the oath taking ceremony of Employees Welfare Association (EWA), in the supreme interests of the institution and welfare of its employees, all decisions are taken in accordance with the rules and regulations and on purely merit basis.

He said that negotiation, dialogue and mutual cooperation is the key to bring further improvement in university's affairs and lend it more credibility as a prestigious national educational institution.

"I am against of the notions of nepotism and discrimination and strongly believe in meeting rightful needs of the employees" he added.

He, further said that selection boards and departmental promotion committees are being organized on the regular basis to promote eligible employees on purely merit basis.

It is a record in the history of AIOU to organize three departmental promotion committees in a year and credit goes to AIOU management for achieving this end. Medical facilities for the employees are being enhanced.

The project pf constructing a community center in the residential colony of the university is under consideration. On the request of President EWA, VC, AIOU agreed to award honorarium to the employees working ceaselessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, further, instructed the management to meet all demands presented by EWA which include enhancing medical facilities, construction of community center in AIOU residential colony, installing AC plant in mailing section, etc.

Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum took oath from newly elected members of EWA who assured the Vice Chancellor of their full support and cooperation towards the betterment of the university and its employees.

The oath taking ceremony was concluded by presenting shields to newly retired university officials.