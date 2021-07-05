UrduPoint.com
AIOU Announces To Upgrade Medical Center

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

AIOU announces to upgrade Medical Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :In order to provide public health unit facilities for its employees and their families, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is upgrading and expanding existing medical centre.

According to the AIOU, male and female wards will be established, minor OT, emergency, and doctor's rooms are also being set up. More doctors and other medical staff will be hired to provide immediate relief to the employees.

The medical center will be equipped with all medical facilities and will also provide OPD, emergency and minor OT facilities in the evening shift to facilitate university employees, especially those living in residential colony with their families.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, has approved the up-gradation of the Medical Center to provide first aid treatment facilities to the employees and their families on campus and instructed the Project Director, Engineer Shareef Ullah to complete the expansion as soon as possible. Our staff is working day and night to ensure the completion of the work on time, added Project Director.

Vice Chancellor has also provided the facility to the employees to reimburse the expenses incurred in case of emergency admission in the public and private sector hospitals across Pakistan.

