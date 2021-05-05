UrduPoint.com
AIOU Appoints Bibi Yasmeen As Acting Registrar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

AIOU appoints Bibi Yasmeen as Acting Registrar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has appointed Bibi Yasmeen as Acting Registrar of the university as the Registrar Sohail Nazir Rana has retired yesterday.

According to the University, Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof Dr Abdul Hameed Khan Abbasi, will also retire from his service on May 7.

AIOU administration arranged a farewell ceremony as an acknowledgment of the services rendered by them. While addressing the farewell ceremony, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum paid tributes to both the officers.

He remarked that they were a great asset for the university, and they discharged their responsibilities with an utmost sense of devotion, dedication and commitment and the university would always commemorate their services in golden words.

He also presented them the university shields.

Moreover, consequent upon the retirement of Sohail Nazir Rana, VC, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum in exercise of his powers appointed Bib Yameen as Acting Registrar along with all of its administrative and financial powers. She has assumed the charge of her office with immediate effect till further orders.

