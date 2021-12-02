UrduPoint.com

AIOU Appoints Tutors For Matric And Inter Programs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:30 AM

AIOU appoints tutors for matric and inter programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has finalized the process of tutors appointment for hundreds and thousands of the students enrolled in the programs offered in the first phase of autumn 2021 semester including matriculation and intermediate programs.

The process of tutors appointment for BA programs is currently in progress.

Detailed information about the appointed tutors will be uploaded on the university website soon to facilitate the students, said a news release issued here.

Due to digital transformation of key academic and administrative operations of the university, course books for matriculation, intermediate and BA programs have been uploaded on the university website (www.

aiou.edu.pk). Printed books are also being dispatched to the students enrolled in these programs.

Moreover, assignments for all programs offered by the university as well as assignments submission schedule for matriculation, intermediate and BA programshave been uploaded on the university website. Late submission of assignments will not be entertained.

The students enrolled in matriculation, intermediate and BA programs will submit handwritten assignments to their tutors while students enrolled in B Ed, BS and post graduate programs will login to www.aaghi.aiou.edu.pk to submit their assignments.

Related Topics

Progress Allama Iqbal Open University Post All

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

3 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.