AIOU appoints tutors for matric and inter programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has finalized the process of tutors appointment for hundreds and thousands of the students enrolled in the programs offered in the first phase of autumn 2021 semester including matriculation and intermediate programs.

The process of tutors appointment for BA programs is currently in progress.

Detailed information about the appointed tutors will be uploaded on the university website soon to facilitate the students, said a news release issued here.

Due to digital transformation of key academic and administrative operations of the university, course books for matriculation, intermediate and BA programs have been uploaded on the university website (www.

aiou.edu.pk). Printed books are also being dispatched to the students enrolled in these programs.

Moreover, assignments for all programs offered by the university as well as assignments submission schedule for matriculation, intermediate and BA programshave been uploaded on the university website. Late submission of assignments will not be entertained.

The students enrolled in matriculation, intermediate and BA programs will submit handwritten assignments to their tutors while students enrolled in B Ed, BS and post graduate programs will login to www.aaghi.aiou.edu.pk to submit their assignments.