AIOU Appoints Tutors For Matric, Intermediate Programs

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has appointed the tutors for hundreds and thousands of the students enrolled in the matriculation and intermediate programs offered in the first phase of spring 2022 semester.

The detailed information about the appointed tutors is uploaded to students' CMS portal. Books have been dispatched to students enrolled in both programs. Books of BA (Associate Degree) program will be dispatched in next week.

It is pertinent to mention here that university has provided soft copies of these books online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). The provision of online books has eliminated complaints of delayed mailing of books.

According to the new policy, students of all programs except Matric, FA, and BA (Associate Degree) programs will not be provided with printed books. Therefore, students are instructed to download books from the website and start working on their assignments and preparing for their final examination.

Moreover, the assignments submission schedule for matriculation and intermediate programs has been uploaded on the university website. The schedule has been sent to students along with books. Assignments received after the due dates will be considered as late and will not be accepted.

