AIOU Arranges Online Examinations For The Students Settled In Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 05:10 PM

AIOU arranges online examinations for the students settled in Middle East

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has finalized arrangements for online examinations of spring 2020 semester for the students settled in middle East including KSA, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain & Oman.

As per schedule, these examinations commence today i.e. 23 November. The central focus of the Vice Chancellor, AUOU, Prof DR Zia Ul Qayyum is to shift basic university operations, academic as well as administrative, from manual to digitally automated system which has finally enabled the university to conduct online examinations for the overseas Pakistanis within the backdrop of COVID -19 pandemic.

Roll number slips have been dispatched to the students and the same are also uploaded on the university website(www.aiou.edu.pk) or can be obtained by sending an email to overseas@aiou.edu.pk. For further information, the students may contact Directorate of Overseas, education Programs & E Learning, Room No. LG-08, ICT Building, AIOU, Islamabad.

They may also contact on the following numbers in case of any further query.

+92-51-9057165, +92-51-9250175.

