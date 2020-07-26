UrduPoint.com
AIOU Asks Students To Submit Assignments Online

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

AIOU asks students to submit assignments online

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has further strengthened the process of digital transformation and submission of courses assignments is now fully switched from manual to automated system.

The students enrolled in programs offered in Spring 2020 Semester including B.Ed, BS, PGD, M.Ed, MA, MSc, M. Phil and PhD are required to submit assignments online by logging in to www.aaghi.aiou.edu.pk.

The deadlines 15th August and 15th October have been set for the submission of first and second assignment respectively.

Director Information & Communication Technology, Muhammad Ajmal Farooq informed the media persons that all students enrolled in Spring 2020 Semester had been sent usernames and passwords through SMS.

He added that students were instructed to type usernames and passwords in exactly the same manner as they had received since these are case sensitive.

He further explained that students are advised to download 'Student Quick Manual' which provides systematic guidelines for the submission of assignments.

All those students who have not either received SMS from the university or have deleted the SMS mistakenly are instructed to send their particulars to www.support. elearning@aiou.edu.pk. Students can submit both assignments collectively before the last deadline( October 15, 2020).

The link to assignment submission will be removed after the last deadline expires. For any further query, the students may directly contact the competent authority through www.support.elearning@aiou.edu.pk.

Furthermore the students have been advised not to seek guidance from unauthorized sources as assignments would be subjected to plagiarism check. Submitting plagiarized assignments is a criminal offense and such students will be penalizsd as defined in AIOU plagiarism policy.

