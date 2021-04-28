UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Autumn Exams Postponed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

AIOU autumn exams postponed

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Director of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) said all the university papers scheduled for autumn season were postponed following critical wave of recent COVID-19.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Dr Nighat Shakir informed that the new schedule would be released soon after the situation came back to normal.

She said health of students remained top priority for the university's administration. She appealed commoners, especially students to observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) adopted for the pandemic in letter and spirit.

She said last date for securing admission in graduation, B.Ed and related subjects was announced already on 30th of April.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University April All Top

Recent Stories

Ashfaq group shows consent to hold talks with Norm ..

2 minutes ago

UNESCO Executive Board adopts first UAE-led decisi ..

12 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,710 new COVID-19 cases, 1,551 reco ..

42 minutes ago

Food distribution begins in Ghana, Angola &amp; Ug ..

42 minutes ago

Italian Foreign Minister praises Dubai Future Foun ..

42 minutes ago

AIOU provides necessary information online in wake ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.