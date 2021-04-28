AIOU autumn exams postponed

(@FahadShabbir)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Director of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) said all the university papers scheduled for autumn season were postponed following critical wave of recent COVID-19.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Dr Nighat Shakir informed that the new schedule would be released soon after the situation came back to normal.

She said health of students remained top priority for the university's administration. She appealed commoners, especially students to observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) adopted for the pandemic in letter and spirit.

She said last date for securing admission in graduation, B.Ed and related subjects was announced already on 30th of April.