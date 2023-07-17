AIOU autumn semester 2023 admissions starts: Musvi

Open Menu

Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Sukkur Region Atta Muhammad Musvi Monday said the admissions to AIOU Autumn Semester 2023 first phase have been started

Talking to APP here, he said that the admissions first phase includes Matriculation, Matriculation Islamic, Matriculation Open Courses, FA, I-Com, FA Islamic, FA Open Courses, middle Tech, Certificate Courses/Diploma programmes and the the last date of admission will be Sept 5, 2023.

While for the PhD programs/BS programs (FA, FS based four years)/ MPhil /MS/ MSc/ (Hons) Programs, MBA Programmes and Post-graduate Diploma Online Admission (Main Campus) last date will be August 15, 2023.

He said that the admission forms and prospectus of all admissions are available online on the university website. Admission forms and prospectus of matriculation and FA programs are also available from the regional center and sale point.

As per the University admission policy, online application is mandatory for admission to BS/MSc/MPhil and PhD programs. While for Matriculation and FA Programs, admission forms are submitted both manually and online.

