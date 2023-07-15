Open Menu

AIOU Autumn Semester 2023 Admissions To Start From July 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2023 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Sialkot Region Dr Muhammad Anees has said that the admissions to AIOU Autumn Semester 2023 first phase will start from July 15.

A statement issued here on Saturday said that the admissions first phase includes Matriculation, Matriculation Islamic, Matriculation Open Courses, FA, I-Com, FA Islamic, FA Open Courses, middle Tech, Certificate Courses/Diploma programmes and the the last date of admission will be Sept 5, 2023.

While for the PhD programs/BS programs (FA, FS based four years)/ MPhil /MS/ MSc/ (Hons) Programs, MBA Programmes and Post-graduate Diploma Online Admission (Main Campus) last date will be August 15, 2023.

He said that the admission forms and prospectus of all admissions will be available online on the university website from July 15. Admission forms and prospectus of matriculation and FA programs will also be available from the regional center and sale point.

As per the University admission policy, online application is mandatory for admission to BS/MSc/MPhil and PhD programs. While for Matriculation and FA Programs, admission forms are submitted both manually and online.

