AIOU autumn semester admissions to be started from July 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the schedule for the admissions in the autumn semester (First Phase) 2023.

Official sources told APP on Sunday that the admissions for the first phase of Semester Autumn 2023 will commence from July 15, while the admissions for the second phase will start from September 1 across the country.

They said that the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood has given the approval to establish facilitation centres, information counters and prospectus sale points across the country to facilitate the students at the nearest places to their residences. Dr. Nasir Mahmood instructed all regional heads to guide the students properly.

Meanwhile, the prospectuses and admission application forms for all the programs will be available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) on July 15, 2023.

It may be mentioned here that the admission in BS (face to face), MS/MPhil and PhD programmes can only be applied via online system whereas admission application forms for matriculation, intermediate and I Com can be submitted manually as well as via online mode.

In case of online submission of admission application form, the candidates are not required to dispatch printed application form to the university.